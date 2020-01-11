Ink Master season 13 episode 2 spoilers: The first Flash Challenge







Ink Master season 13 episode 2 is arriving on the Paramount Network this Tuesday! Why not take an advance look at what’s ahead?

Following the premiere episode, here’s what we know — there are still 18 artists left in the competition. We saw one artist quit the competition, whereas the other quit in a more traditional form. The series will be moving into a traditional format with Flash and Elimination Challenges — and there will of course be plenty of tension! Think about it for a moment. You have people who are not used to working together suddenly being forced to do that. Also, you’re forcing them to degree on something artistic in nature, and that is very much easier said than done.

In a sneak peek over at the link here, you can learn that the upcoming Flash Challenge is going to feature contestants trying to create an ideal bus design using only postcards to make it work. That’s tough, especially when some teams don’t have a super-clear vision. For Jason and the South Team, they’re entering this with a massive chip on their shoulder after some earlier strugglers. The Midwest team is getting along all right, whereas the west-coast team is clashing and the east-coast team is having a hard time coming up with a cohesive design. There’s a lot of stuff going on here, though such could be said about the majority of Flash Challenges that you have a chance to see. (Just from what we’ve seen from this episode already, we don’t have a good sense of who the winning team will be. Getting skull picks this early can be a valuable advantage!)

There is another added layer of drama to this Challenge, though, as one contestant’s struggles will lead to a visit from the medic. Will they be forced to withdraw, or will this just be a jumping-off point to whatever is going to be coming up on the series from here? When it comes to that department, time will tell.

