Better Call Saul season 5 video: Behind the scenes with Bob Odenkirk







The hype is certainly building up now for the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere and, judging from what we’ve got today, there are reasons aplenty to be excited!

In the new video below, you can see Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and so many other cast members talk up the series and being back on the show’s Albuquerque set. There’s a lot of fun in here, including Giancarlo joking about his camaraderie with Rhea Seehorn even though they’ve never had a scene together. The cast and crew were away from location for a good while between seasons, so it does feel like it was an incredible experience to be back.

As for what’s coming when it comes to the story, we’re inching ever closer to the timeline of Breaking Bad. You’re going to be seeing all sorts of scary characters turn up and for Jimmy/Saul to get himself in more trouble. The tension is heating up for a number of different characters, and Mando promises that there will also be some exciting Easter eggs sprinkled in here as well. This could be a fun season, but also heartbreaking when you think about what’s going to happen when it comes to Jimmy in the future. We know that there is not a whole lot of joy that comes from his future, but in the present, he could be riding high.

We hope that we’ll get to see more of his future personal of Gene in this season, but save for a customary season 5 flash-forward, we’re not sure that there will be anything else. For now, and much like many other things in this world, we remain in the dark.

