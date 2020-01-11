Hawaii Five-0, Magnum PI ratings stay strong; Lincoln Rhyme solid







Following the big Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover, the expectation was that the ratings would drop. Nonetheless, it’s rather nice to see that the numbers for both series stayed very strong on Friday night.

Overall, Friday’s new installment of Five-0 generated a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 7.6 million viewers. While down versus the crossover, these still mark the show’s best ratings of the season for a regular, non-event episode of the show. The retention versus season 9 also remains very strong.

Meanwhile, the latest Magnum PI episode also posted a 0.7 rating and just over 7 million viewers. Once again, these are the best non-crossover ratings of the season for it. (Magnum PI is down in the demo versus season 1 by a sizable amount, but up more than 8% in viewers — this is likely due to the move to Friday night, where there are less young viewers but still a large overall audience.)

The one new premiere last night was NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, which drew a 0.6 rating in the demo and close to 4.4 million viewers. These are numbers that are slightly stronger than The Blacklist, which has held this said timeslot for most of the season. They also compare well to how The Blacklist fared in this timeslot in January 2019, for those looking for year-to-year comparisons. (Remember, though, that shows often fall at least 10-15% following their premiere episodes; the true test of Lincoln Rhyme will come in a few weeks when the audience stabilizes a little bit.)

For now, though, there’s a lot of quality programming on Friday nights! This is without even mentioning Blue Bloods, which still won the night with almost 7.9 million viewers and tied Magnum PI with a 0.7 rating. All of the CBS shows, at least for now, feel likely to return for more new episodes.

What did you watch on television Friday night?

