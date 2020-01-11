Lucifer season 5 photo: See God … behind the scenes, anyway







If you didn’t know the news as of yet, here it is — God is going to be a part of Lucifer season 5 in an onscreen role! Not only that, but he will be played by a very familiar face! Dennis Haysbert has the role and will be a major part of the upcoming season, but some of the finer details about the story are still to be revealed.

What we can at least do for now is show you a photo of Dennis on set alongside some of the people he will be working closely with!

If you look below, you can see via the Twitter of executive producer Ildy Modrovich a look at Haysbert alongside Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel). Of the three, it’s pretty clear that Ellis is very much in costume — but more than likely not for the other two. We wouldn’t consider this your first look at how God will look on the show per se, but rather three guys enjoying one another’s company.

Even though Dennis may be knew to the Lucifer world, we have a feeling that he will be very much welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew. This is a fun, hard-working set and with it being the final season, we’re sure that almost everyone is eager to see what Dear Ol’ Dad ends up bringing to the equation. We know that Amenadiel is the favorite son but who knows? Maybe Lucifer can do a few things to win his father over this time around … if he can get out of hell, that is.

Remember now that Lucifer season 5 is slated to premiere on Netflix at some point this year. We’re hoping for a launch in the spring!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5 — especially when it comes to God?

