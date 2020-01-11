Arrow season 8 episode 10 spoilers: First series finale details







Are you ready for Arrow season 8 episode 10? We’re having a hard time preparing for the future here, mostly because it means the series finale. “Fadeout” is the last episode, and this will serve as a chance to better define Oliver Queen’s legacy. Not only that, but you will see the return of Emily Bett Rickards! That’s one of the few things that have been confirmed about the final episode of the show; odds are, there are some other surprises buried somewhere within.

Before we do get to the finale, know that at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 28, you’re going to see an hour-long special entitled “Hitting the Bullseye.” This is a chance to take behind-the-scenes at what lies ahead, featuring interviews with the cast, crew, and more. Here is how The CW is describing this episode in the full synopsis:

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 1/28/2020.

Meanwhile, check out the series finale synopsis with a few other details — it doesn’t give a lot away, but it should still create some generous hype:

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

Before we get around to Arrow airing its series finale, it is still clear that there’s some other work that needs to be done. After all, we’re going to have a chance to see how Oliver transforms his future in Crisis on Infinite Earths. He’s separated from everyone else and preparing to transform into someone else … something else. You know the gist by now, but there will be something very-much different about this final chapter. Prepare for drama, high stakes, and aslo more death … but Oliver will be out there in some form.

