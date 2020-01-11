Supergirl season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Jeremy Jordan is back!







We know that there are Supergirl fans aplenty who have been waiting for Jeremy Jordan’s return for some time. Consider us among them! Winn Schott was one of our favorite characters for his intelligence, his heart, and his relatability. He often managed to see the best in tough situations and he always brought a lot of entertaining content to the table.

Now, after more than a year away from the series, it is rather nice to see that Jordan is coming back! You’ll be seeing Winn come back for “Back From The Future: Part One,” which is coming your way on January 26. It’s obvious that the story isn’t going to be resolved here, though we wonder how long we’re going to have to wait for part 2. Remember for a moment that on February 2 and the 9th, you have the Super Bowl and then the Oscars, respectively. You have to find a way to get a break somewhere in there.

Do you want a few more updates on what’s to come now? Then be sure to also check out the full Supergirl season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

The best thing about this episode is clearly going to be having a chance to learn a little bit more about what Winn’s been up to. He’s been gone for over a year and we imagine that in that time, he’s learned a lot of surprising things about himself. The fun of this episode will be seeing some of that play out, but then also working in order to ensure that he can be useful within the present. We would imagine that the writers for Supergirl would want Winn back for the biggest-impact reason possible, and that is to set the table in some ways for whatever the next part of the season will be.

One of the craziest things to us about this episode is the fact that it is just the 11th of the season. Because of that, it’s kind of interesting that there is so much left after both the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover plus the crisis involving Lena and Kara.

