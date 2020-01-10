The Orville season 3: Will Seth MacFarlane’s new deal impact the future?







Earlier today, some big and particularly-enormous news came out regarding Seth MacFarlane — the actor/producer is changing studios. After being a part of 20th Century Fox TV for many years, Deadline is reporting that the actor is shifting things over now to NBCUniversal. The studio outbid his former home, and now he has a pact that could run for five years and at least $200 million.

It’s obvious to say that this is a lot of money, and the expectation with that is clear — NBCU Content Studios is looking for MacFarlane to develop a lot of content for their various brands. One of their big priorities is the upcoming Peacock streaming service, which is going to need more than just repeats of The Office and the upcoming Psych: Lassie Come Home to make a name for itself. He could develop and produce new projects, and we imagine that we’ll hear more about those in time.

For now, though, the question here remains whether or not we’re going to be see more of Seth’s current projects elsewhere. Think in terms of Family Guy at Fox and The Orville, which has moved over to Hulu after two seasons at Fox.

It’s worth noting first and foremost that MacFarlane has not been too involved behind the scenes running Family Guy for years, and he could easily go and do voice-acting gigs for the show whenever needing. His involvement with The Orville, however, is significantly more substantial as he writes and directs some episodes, in addition to starring as Ed Mercer. We don’t foresee any immediate issues impacting The Orville because of the new deal; season 4, meanwhile, could have further questions swirling all around it. The biggest one is whether or not Hulu will even want a season 4 — at that point, the rest of the equation can be figured out. We don’t think Seth’s new deal necessitates that The Orville ends, so there should be some way to make things work.

