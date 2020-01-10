Manifest season 2 episode 3 spoilers: New ‘False Horizon’ details







Want to get some more news when it comes to Manifest season 2 episode 3? Then consider this a first look at “False Horizon.” This is an installment all about more problems that are coming in the direction of the Stone Family. We know that they’re trying to come to grips with their bizarre new reality — and yes, we’re saying new even though the show has been on the air for a season already. This is a world that is almost constantly shifting, and we saw that already in the premiere with the (spoiler alert if you are behind) reveal that Vance is still alive.

So as you get a little bit further into season 2, be prepared to see see more stories coming about the overwhelming nature of hearing these Callings. That’s without even bringing up that Grace is pregnant and whether or not there are some ramifications to that. Knowing the sort of show that Manifest is, we have a feeling that there a few more of these coming right around every corner.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Manifest season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

01/20/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : The Stone Family struggles to unlock their mysterious wave of frightening 828 callings, while the person who may be key to solving them is trapped behind bars. Meanwhile, a shocking and disturbing incident leads Grace to suspect a local mom is in danger. Guest starring Susan Pourfar, Erika Chase and Ed Herbstman. TV-PG

There are still a lot of cards that the writers are keeping close to the vest here, and that includes what we’re going to be seeing in terms of Michaela. She’s been visiting (or revisiting) Flight 828 already this season, and there could be some more twists and surprises associated with this that we’re going to come to find out.

