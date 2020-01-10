Shameless season 10 episode 10 promo: Frank faces time







Shameless season 10 episode 10 is going to find its way back on the air this weekend, and for Frank Gallagher, it’s more bad news. How much so this time around? Well, for starters, he’s going to find himself in trouble with the law … again.

As the promo below makes it abundantly clear, it’s looking as though William H. Macy’s character is suffering due to what’s going on with Faye, who successfully tricked him. Could Frank actually spend a good bit of time behind bars? This is something to think about at the moment, but there’s something else to think about as well. No matter what Frank Gallagher finds himself running up against, he almost never gets what he probably deserves. He may deserve jail time in the eyes of Faye, but are the police going to really want to deal with him? We wonder about that at the moment.

As for what else is coming up, we are very much curious about what’s going to happen when it comes to Debbie. She’s found herself a new love interest out of nowhere, but are there some surprising problems stemming from it? Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey’s relationship continues to venture in some strange directions, with the latest one this time around being Mickey trying to proclaim in front of Ian that he’s somehow just met the love of his life. We know that he doesn’t mean that — he’s just acting out of insecurity. The biggest thing we’re left to wonder is just when these two characters are going to put some of these insecurities to the side and focus on what they really want — each other.

We’ve said this before, and we’re sure that we will say it again — the season finale is entitled “Gallavich!,” and that’s enough to make us believe that eventually, these two characters are going to find a way in which for things to work out. There may just be more bumps in the road along the way.

