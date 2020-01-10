NCIS season 17 episode 13 spoilers: Katie Leclerc to guest star







NCIS season 17 episode 13 is entitled “Sound Off,” and we’ve got a good sense at the moment as to what’s coming. Not only are you going to get one of the biggest storyline this season for Jimmy Palmer, but also a notable guest star in Katie Leclerc.

Per the official press release for this episode, the Swtiched at Birth alum will be coming on board in the role of Marine Staff Sergeant Diana Murphy. There isn’t too much additional info out there about the role, but you can view the NCIS season 17 episode 13 synopsis with some other insight:

“Sound Off” – After a body is found at an unmanned aerial vehicle testing site, the NCIS team must determine if the death was murder or an accident. Also, Palmer carefully interviews medical examiner assistant candidates, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is far from Leclerc’s first time being a part of the CBS world, as she has previously appeared in episodes of The Big Bang Theory and CSI. She’s also had a turn on Community, in addition to playing Daphne on the groundbreaking ABC Family / Freeform drama. We’d like to see her have a larger series-regular role again on a show within the near future!

Beyond Leclerc’s guest appearance, this is confirmation that we are actually going to be getting three new episodes of the series within the month of January — given that networks often like to save a lot of stories for February sweeps, this is definitely not something that we anticipated in advance. (Rest assured, we still anticipate there being several new episodes within the month of February. Hopefully, more news will come on those soon.)

