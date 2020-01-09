Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: How many Station 19 crossovers are there?







We know that the goal for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 in 2020 is for there to be a few more crossover episodes on the air. Yet, just how many will there be?

Well, we’re at least starting to get a good sense of that — and it does appear as though ABC is trying to get their money’s worth. Speaking at the TCA Winter Press tour this week, network programming head Karey Burke noted that there are going to be four big events where the two shows could have some sort of continuous story. That means that characters from both shows will be spread throughout, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the entirety of these episodes will be crossovers. They could just be components in what you see overall.

Meanwhile, we imagine that there will be other mentions of Grey’s Anatomy on Station 19 on one another’s show, and that makes sense. For starters, it makes sense for some paramedics to occasionally arrive at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — it’s a little more rare to see a lot of doctors out in the field, but it does happen. We think the model here is clearly what happens with One Chicago and how the shows often do have a tendency to use actors from various shows.

Ultimately, the big winner in all of this is going to be Station 19, given that all of this could be an effort in order to ensure that the ratings for the spin-off are a little bit stronger. We know that not every Grey’s Anatomy fan is on board with more crossovers, but in making them a little more of an organic part of the world, it’s certainly possible that some could come around. Time will tell, but remember this — the first crossover is going to come about with the premiere event airing on ABC on Thursday, January 23. You can get some more news on the subject over here.

