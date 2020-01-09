Floribama Shore season 3 episode 10 sneak peek: Codi’s family gathering







Thursday night’s Floribama Shore season 3 episode 10 is right around the corner, and this is one presenting all the emotions. You’ll have some moments to laugh, but also some where these people all try and reflect. It could prove to be surprisingly resonant and with healing at the center of most of it.

For Codi, he feels strongly that the best thing for some of his roommates will be to get some time away from the shore and be around family. In particular here, his family. He invites his housemates and their families to turn up and have a good time close to him. It’s a way that everyone can start to relax a little bit and just be around some different people without the pressure and stress. This is absolutely something that people like Jeremiah and Gus need after all of the time that they’ve clashed with each other as of late. If they can start to feel a little better, then that could change the mood of the whole house.

Granted, we don’t expect anyone to turn at around Codi’s family and start feeling better immediately — this is gonna be stuff that takes a little bit of time to sort out.

As for what else you can expect in this episode, be prepared for things to get tough for Nilsa as she struggles with the death of a friend in Nashville. She sees an opportunity for closure after Mattie makes it clear that she wants to head there to collect more of her things. Through this episode, you’ll see Nilsa strengthening a bond with Mattie, Aimee and Candace while also thinking about the brevity of life and enjoying what you have in the moment. The moments you have with people you care about do matter more than money or Instagram followers, and it’s nice to see someone within the world of a reality show express that.

So, in the end, don’t expect the typical episode of Floribama Shore tonight. At all.

