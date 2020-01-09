Vikings season 6 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Ice Maiden’ & the aftermath







Moving into Vikings season 6 episode 7 on History next week, it’s clear that we are moving into a new, very-strange era. The power dynamics are different, the tension is high, and we no longer have a major character in Lagertha.

Losing Katheryn Winnick’s character is going to be a tough pill to swallow, and we also think that it’s going to be one that sticks with us for quite some time. There’s the fact that we lost Lagertha, and then you also have to go ahead and add in this: How we lost Lagertha. That’s equally important to better understanding the struggle of Hvitserk moving forward. This is going to be the sort of thing that sticks with you, and we imagine that this is so even in a war-torn world like one on Vikings where there are people dying all around you left and right.

Of course, there’s not going to be too much time spent on Vikings coming up dealing with just the aftermath of Lagertha’s death … at least not immediately. After all, coming up on episode 7, there are more battles! You’re going to see some of the most epic stuff that we’ve seen on the show to date, and that’s really saying something when you consider everything we’ve born witness to. Bjorn’s got a mission, Ivar’s going to find out some key information — and just remember that Ivar always has a plan.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Vikings season 6 episode 7 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Bjorn returns to Kattegat; Harald gains a measure of revenge on Olaf; in Kiev, interesting news reaches Ivar and Igor about Prince Dir.

If you think the first half of the season has blown by, it’s because it kind of has. There are only three episodes to go before we get to the big midseason finale, and with the way that Vikings is airing these, be prepared to wait until November or December in order to see more. They could release them earlier, but we’re not holding our breath at all.

