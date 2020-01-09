





Is Katheryn Winnick leaving Vikings, and is the character of Lagertha dead? Obviously, there are spoilers within this article…

For the longest time now, the speculation has been that we would lose this character eventually. After all, the proclamation of the Seer has been out there for some time (that she would die by the hands of one of Ragnar’s sons), and we didn’t exactly enter this season with expectations that the character would somehow make it through ’til the very end. In the first half of the episode, it seemed as though she was going to die in battle, especially once some of that slow-motion started and it looked as though her back was up against the wall. Incredible fight that had us holding our breath and we were so excited to see her in battle once again after swearing off fighting.

The good news for her was that she survived that … but the bad news was that the episode wasn’t quite over yet. There were other problems coming. One of these problems came in the form of Hvitserk, who in a drug haze thought he was doing battle and stabbing a serpent to death. Unfortunately for Lagertha, that was actually her. This was a brutal sequence,filled with emotional acceptance of her fate, a horrified Hvitserk and a haunting rendition of a song called Lagertha playing while she bled out just a few feet away from the main hall in Kattegat. The prophecy that a son of Ragnar would kill her came to fruition, and because of this, we say goodbye to one of the show’s most-important characters – and really one of the most important characters on all of television.

It’s impossible to express the impact that Lagertha had on the series and on TV as a whole. We’re talking here about someone central to the earlier seasons of the show, especially when it comes to the screentime she shared with Travis Fimmel. We know that Winnick, since wrapping Vikings, has starred in Wu Assassins, and has also taken on some duties as director. Career-wise, she is going to have some extraordinary stuff coming in the future; for now, though, let’s express gratitude over everything we’ve seen from her.

What a run Winnick has had — we’re going to miss her, but the death of Lagertha serves as a reminder that on this show, anything can happen and it’s one of the many reasons we think that Vikings is one of the best shows on the air.

What did you think about tonight’s new episode of Vikings overall, and about what happened to Lagertha? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: History.)

