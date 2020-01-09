Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode details







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Given that there is a programming lineup that feels somewhat traditional on the network, we don’t blame you for having expectations. We just wish that these said expectations could be met.

Because of Criminal Minds season 15 doing a two-hour premiere, the bad news here is quite simple: There won’t be a new episode of the Shemar Moore series coming on the air. Yet, CBS isn’t planning to make you wait too long in order to see what’s coming up next. There are at least two episodes airing this month, and by all evidence we’ve seen so far, they do appear to be linked.

Interested in getting a few more details on them, and how they could matter significantly to Street? If you haven’t seen the synopses already, look below.

Season 3 episode 11, “Bad Cop” – Street is caught between his duty to SWAT and his commitment to his foster brother, Nate (Cory Hardrict), when Nate is ensnared in a criminal enterprise that could ruin them both. Also, the SWAT team goes after a ruthless crew that uses deadly force while stealing from card casinos, and Buck (Louis Ferreira) approaches Deacon to partner on a private security opportunity, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 3 episode 12, “Good Cop” – Hondo and the SWAT team rally to support Street when he puts his life on the line to help his foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) break away from a drug ring, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is a chance that there will be another episode airing on January 29, but that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet by CBS. For now, the good news is that season 3 is going to be going strong and delivering some of the best episodes possible. Being paired with Criminal Minds could be an interesting test for its ratings, given that the two shows haven’t been linked like this before. (The irony, of course, is that Shemar was known for being Morgan on Criminal Minds before heading off and getting his own show.) If the experiment works, the bummer is that this is the final season of Criminal Minds — hopefully, SWAT will be around a while still.

