Chicago Med season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Fears. concerns, and O’Hare







Following the events of tonight’s episode, Chicago Med season 5 episode 11 next week will help to ensure that nothing slows down at all. There’s a lot of drama to anticipate, and that also may involve some key players at the hospital being in less-than-secure positions. A familiar face could find themselves in danger, while Gwen Garrett could also face some trouble of her own. While she hasn’t always been the favorite of every single hospital employee, that doesn’t mean that they don’t have any goodwill towards her at all.

Plus, we know at this point that just about all of these characters have an inclination to help, no matter the circumstances. You’re going to get some more reminders of that moving forward.

For a few more details on what lies ahead now, be sure to view the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/15/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a major accident at O’Hare, the E.D. is concerned one of their own is in mortal danger. Will’s proposal for a safe injection site goes to the board for consideration. Natalie and Goodwin become concerned for Gwen. TV-14

There’s going to be a “the more things change, the more they stay the same” sort of feed to the Chicago Med story coming up, and for good reason. This is a series that relies often on viewer comfort, and giving them some of the cases and feelings they expect going in. Sure, there are some circumstances that are different just about every week and season, but the end goals are often still the same — making sure that these doctors continue to do their best work, while also trying to find some stability in their personal lives. It may not always be easy, but it’s definitely something that they still strive for. There’s going to be some pain, but we like to think that there’s hope for a little bit of optimism here and there. There are just some struggles when it comes to how to find it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Chicago Med!

What do you want to see now on Chicago Med moving into season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







