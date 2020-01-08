The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spin-off series coming to ABC







It looks as though the latest iteration of The Bachelor has arrived — we’re not sure if anyone was asking for it, but it’s here.

Today, ABC confirmed that a new series entitled The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is going to be airing on Monday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — the core timeslot for the remainder of the series. For a few more details, check out the official synopsis below:

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

On paper, we’ll admit that this could be fun — yet, it’s also such a departure from the core franchise that it’s risky. This is as much a music show as a dating show, and we think often that the reason the core show works so well is that the structure can often be messed around with. There are no real rules as to how people are meant to act or certain dates that they’re going to be on. It feels almost like a different show that they’ve stuck The Bachelor name on so that it can get a little more attention.

Our advice for producers is this — cast a few familiar faces from the franchise. After all, that will help to get it more off the ground.

What do you think about The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart as a spin-off?

