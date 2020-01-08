The Conners season 2 spoilers: Live episode coming in February







The Conners season 2 is going to be doing something a little different on ABC this February — it’s going live! There are going to be two separate productions of the show on February 11, one for the East Coast and then also one for the West. Why do this? Well, it is the night of the New Hampshire primary, and it seems like there will be a political theme to the story.

According to the official synopsis (per TVLine), this installment “will find Mark watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris, who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible … The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will ‘screw you the least.’”

Just based on this alone, we have a feeling that the point of this episode is to make politics universal. We don’t foresee there being some sort of overt message towards a single candidate in here; instead, the main focus will likely be comedy and finding a way to make people laugh about a divisive subject.

No doubt, it’s risky for a show like The Conners to do something like this — yet, almost everything about this show is risky when you think about it! Just think about the very premise alone, since this is a series that kicked off without Roseanne, the title character in its previous iteration. The benefit to doing this is that you have a chance to get big ratings; also, ABC has had a lot of success with live comedy courtesy of their Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials. It makes some sense to transfer that over to one of their established shows.

Regardless of whether or not this ends up working from a comedy perspective, it’s very much still something we’re excited to check out.

