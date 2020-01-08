Chicago PD season 7 spoilers: Roman returning for Fire crossover







You may have heard already that there is going to be a Chicago Fire – PD crossover at some point in the future. Also, we now are hearing about one of the most notable guest stars.

According to a new report from TV Insider, you are going to have a chance to see Brian Geraghty return as Roman for the upcoming event airing later this year on NBC. He hasn’t been seen on the show in years, but he definitely has an interesting personal and professional relationship with Kim Burgess.

In speaking about this crossover via the aforementioned website, here is some of what executive producer Rick Eid had to say:

“Platt had a relationship with [Roman], so you see Platt involved … We’re really excited about that … [the investigation] involves Roman and his sister.”

Roman initially departed to get a fresh start in California, so learning more about how he eventually got back to the show is a mystery in itself. Yet, this should be a nice bit of One Chicago nostaglia mixed in here. We do appreciate that the franchise is taking a little bit of time in order to honor its past, and give us at least a reasonably good reminder of what this world was once like. As with all crossovers between these two shows, we imagine that it will start in a dramatic, action-packed fashion before eventually getting into some nitty-gritty policework.

We’re also just rather happy, in general, over the opportunity to be able to see a little bit more crossover content this season. The epic infection storyline from earlier this year could have easily been the only crossover that they decided to do this year, and we would’ve understood if it was give just how much stuff was thrown out there for that and that alone. (For Chicago Med, unfortunately it’s possible that we aren’t going to end up seeing any more of it for a little while in crossover form — save for little pop-ins, here and there.)

