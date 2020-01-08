Empire season 6: Where is it on Fox? The future of the series







Where is Empire season 6 on the air tonight? At this moment, it’s fair to raise some questions about the show’s whereabouts. After all, The Resident season 3 is on the air, but it’s not going to be followed by the typical show.

So why is Empire off the air? The simplest answer is that the drama always takes time off between the fall and spring portions of the season … and what we have this time around is no exception at all. We’re going to be waiting until we get around to March, more than likely, in order to get resolution on some of those big cliffhangers … but why not tease some of what’s coming now?

If you remember, the most-recent installment ended with a stand-off that pushed Lucious, Cookie, and Tracy to the center of what is very much an intense conflict. It seems as though this could be the moment where Lucious gets shot … but we don’t really see that happening. All of this feels like subterfuge since we know that there are some crazy events coming a little bit later down the road.

We know that Cookie could die in a car explosion … so there’s something else to look forward to down the line.

So what could the legacy of the show be?

When the dust settles, we think that most people will be able to remember Empire as one of the best dramas of this generation — one that combines music, passion, determination, and heartbreak. We don’t think that everyone is going to be getting a happy ending, but some will.

As for when we’re going to see some sort of trailer with additional content, our feeling at the moment is that it’ll be coming up in February or early March. There’s no hurry to push things along now; instead, you can create a lot of hype in the weeks leading up directly to the episode airing.

