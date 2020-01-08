This Is Us season 4: Where is it? The NBC series’ future







Where is This Is Us season 4 on the air tonight? Given the presence of other shows on the air like NCIS, we do think it makes a certain degree of sense in order to raise the question. The NBC hit has been off the air for a good while now, and the wait has been made all the more painful by the manner in which the fall finale left off.

Well, the bad news at the moment is this: The show’s still off the air. We’re almost to the end of the hiatus, but we’re still in the hiatus nonetheless. Will it be worthwhile when it returns? We know that the first order of business is going to be working to get more answers on Rebecca after what happened. From there, the series can move into other subjects, including Kevin finding a way to meet his future love and then also Kate and Toby working on their relationship … if there is a way to make it better. Remember for a moment that Kate saw the group-message on Toby’s phone that suggested he was unhappy around her.

To better tide you over for the next new episode, we at least have some more synopses! Take a look below at “Light and Shadows,” plus the one that follows the next week:

Season 4 episode 10, “Light and Shadows” – “01/14/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin searches for romance. Kate meets Toby’s Crossfit friends. Randall travels to LA to be with Rebecca. TV-14”

Season 4 episode 11, “2:17” – “01/21/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall grapples with anxiety. TV-14.”

The Randall – anxiety battle is one within the world of This Is Us that has been building for quite some time now. This is a part of him that he’s been in denial about at times, and the more that he doesn’t attend to it, the worse it will become. There are some hardships coming for Randall, including an estrangement from Kevin. He needs to be prepared for whatever happens.

Are you currently missing This Is Us season 4 on the air?

