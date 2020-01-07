A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘The Kiss’ details!







A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10 is the winter premiere of the ABC show, and it feels clear that it will be emotional. How can it not be? There will be chances to see some of these characters reflect following the events of the midseason finale, and there will also be some others who have a chance to take a few steps forward. Take, for example, what’s going to be happening for Rome and Regina, and also a big achievement for Danny.

Yet, we know already that there are some significant reasons to be concerned — for more evidence of that, just look at the recent promo that featured Gary’s arrest. That is not mentioned in the A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10 synopsis, but we know that it is bubbling underneath the surface:

“the kiss” – It’s been three months since Delilah and Eddie revealed the truth about their affair, and Sophie continues to rebel against her mother. Maggie, Gary and the gang gather for the opening night of Danny’s play, and Rome and Regina take steps toward adopting a baby on the winter premiere of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Before this episode comes to a close, we have to imagine that a few different stories will start to tie together a little bit. This is an episode that will set in motion everything on the second part of the season, which is airing at a new, later timeslot following installments of Grey’s Anatomy. Because of Station 19 airing at 8:00 p.m., everything else is getting bumped back. Let’s just hope that there isn’t a whole lot here that has an impact on the ratings one way or another.

