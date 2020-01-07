Supergirl, Riverdale, The Flash, Legacies, Charmed, more renewed







Welcome to the annual CW mass renewal, where the network goes ahead and picks up as many of its shows as possible.

As a whole, there’s a lot to be psyched about when you look at all of the shows coming back. Take, for example, all of the Arrowverse save for Arrow itself — Supergirl season 6, The Flash season 7, Legends of Tomorrow season 6, and Batwoman season 2 are all officially happening! This goes along with Arrowverse-adjacent Black Lightning (renewed for a season 4), which could be considered a proper part of it now that Cress Williams appeared in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Meanwhile, some other established CW hits are coming back — you will see coming up a Riverdale season 5, All American season 3, and Legacies season 3.

Here’s where things get a little bit more surprising — despite not even premiering yet with new episodes, you will see a Roswell, New Mexico season 3 and an In the Dark season 3. It’s a little bit unusual to see renewals like this happening, but TVLine speculates it may be done in an anticipation of a potential writers’ strike coming down the road.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said CW prez Mark Pedowitz. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

More surprising renewals

Despite not setting the ratings world on fire, a Nancy Drew season 2 is now official, as is a Charmed season 3 and even a Dynasty season 4! (The latter feels like one of the few network shows to inch close to drawing less than a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic.) The only show not officially renewed yet is newcomer Katy Keene, and even it has a script order for additional episodes.

Remember that Supernatural and The 100 are ending this year alongside Arrow, which may be a factor in all the other renewals.

What do you think about all of these renewals?

What do you think about all of these renewals?

