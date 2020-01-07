Criminal Minds season 15: Shemar Moore will not appear







While there are a lot of great things coming on Criminal Minds, there is one bit of bad news to hand down. Alas, you will not be seeing Shemar Moore reprise his role as Derek Morgan before the series finale airs.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Erica Messer confirmed that Shemar was busy filming SWAT at the time that the final episodes were filmed. This is always the challenge when you have a former star doing another show — even one on the same network, one that has an incentive to make a guest spot work. Morgan was an essential part of the show for so many years, and it is one of those appearances that would have been lovely to see. Yet, it’s possible that the character, or at least the history of the BAU, could be referenced in a different way.

If we had to guess, the same could be said for the character of Aaron Hotchner. There hasn’t been any indication that Thomas Gibson would be returning for the final episodes, though he did wish the cast and crew well while lamenting how his sudden dismissal caused so many divides within the show fandom. (He indicated that he did plan to watch.) There are a number of characters who have appeared on Criminal Minds over the years who are now gone, and in general, it’d be nice to see a tribute-of-sorts for these characters.

We know that one familiar face will be turning up from the past on Wednesday night in Jane Lynch. She will be back as Reid’s mother Diana for the second episode, as has a meaningful conversation with him that could help to alter the course of his future.

