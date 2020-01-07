The Resident season 3 episode 11 sneak peek: Conrad’s zero-G offer







It’s been a long wait, but come Tuesday The Resident season 3 episode 11 is airing on Fox Tuesday night! This marks an opportunity to see the next steps for Dr. Conrad Hawkins — who, in case you forgot, found himself dealing with a rather-big quagmire at the end of the fall finale. He lost his job! He’s always fought for what he thought was right, but in doing that sometimes you end up breaking the rules. Where he’s at right now is mostly a consequence of him choosing to do that very thing, leading to Red Rock coming after him.

Luckily, Conrad not being actively employed is not keeping him from being around some of his former patients — hence, the new sneak peek below! In this, you have a chance to see Matt Czuchry’s character get a rather unusual invite by his patient Finn — basically, getting a chance to float around in a Zero-G chamber! After being confined to a chair for most of his life Finn wants to fly, and he was gifted two tickets to take part — one for him, and one for his doctor. Conrad is not an ordinary doctor, and because of that, he volunteered himself as a willing participant.

We’d, of course, love to imagine that this trip goes off without a hitch and that all of these parties enjoy themselves … we just know better. More often than not in medical dramas, a crisis emerges at every turn and you just have to prepare yourself for it. Conrad can handle just about any emergency, and that’s a good thing given that if one happens here, it’s going to look and feel different than almost any other that he has encountered.

