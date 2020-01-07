Leading up to Better Call Saul season 5, AMC will air El Camino







We had hoped that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was going to air on AMC at some point between now and the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere, and we’re more than happy to confirm now that it’s happening.

Today, the network announced that starting on Sunday, January 19, they are going to begin a lengthy marathon of Breaking Bad. Check out the schedule below:

Season 1 – January 19 starting at 4:00 p.m. Eastern

Season 2 – January 26 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern

Season 3 – February 2 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern

Season 4 – February 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern

Season 5 – February 16 starting at 1:30 a.m. Eastern

On February 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, El Camino will finally have its chance to air. From the moment that the Aaron Paul-led project (a follow-up to Breaking Bad about what happens next to Jesse Pinkman) was announced, we anticipated that it would eventually find its way to AMC. It’s now confirmed, and it’s one week prior to Better Call Saul returning. Consider this your ultimate refresher, though you don’t need to watch one show in order to dive into or enjoy the other. Each is their own separate creation, though Better Call Saul is a prequel to the original Breaking Bad that does have a multitude of references.

After the Saul premiere on February 23, AMC will shift the show over to Monday nights, where it will air for the remainder of its run. It’s believed that there will likely be a season 6 to tie together most loose ends, but nothing is 100% confirmed at this very moment.

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5?

Are you also glad that AMC viewers are going to have a chance to watch El Camino if they haven’t seen it already? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

