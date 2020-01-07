The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer coming to Fox







It almost felt inevitable that The Masked Singer was going to get a spin-off — especially once Ellen DeGeneres starting having The Masked Dancer on her show.

Today, Fox confirmed that they are ordering this dance-related spin-off-of-sorts, with Ellen serving as an executive producer on the project. You can get a quick taste of what the segment was like on her daytime talk show below; we imagine that there will be a lot of changes for the actual primetime version.

The #1 question that we’re wondering about this at the moment is this: Won’t it be hard for people to be able to move around in these costumes? The potential for people to be stumbling around in these feels extremely high.

For some more The Masked Singer video news, watch some of our season 3 expectations at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Anyhow, in announcing the news today Fox’s alternative programming head Rob Wade had the following to say:

“We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer‘s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, “The Masked Dancer,” on her show, we were truly amazed… We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”

While this almost feels like some sort of April Fools’ Joke, we do think that this show could be kinda fun! Of course, it all depends on whether or not there is a legitimate guessing-game aspect to some of the routines. One of the biggest issues that we have with the original show is that sometimes, they give you so many clues that it’s hard to be as excited once you get to the end of a given season and you know who everyone is.

Remember that the latest season of The Masked Singer is going to premiere on Fox come Super Bowl Sunday, and we believe that it will be one of the biggest episodes of the whole series by a mile.

Related News – Check out some of the costumes now for The Masked Singer season 3!

What do you think about The Masked Dancer becoming a full-fledged series?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news regarding the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







