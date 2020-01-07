The Bachelor spoilers: Will Hannah Brown join Peter Weber’s season?







At the end of tonight’s premiere episode of The Bachelor, ABC decided to bring out Hannah Brown — and with that, a lot of drama.

It shouldn’t be a secret to anyone out there that Hannah is a big-ticket item for the network. After all, she just won Dancing with the Stars, and it was even clear during the After the Final Rose event this past summer that she and Peter Weber have a lot of chemistry together. We still don’t quite understand what went wrong with the two of them.

Tonight, Hannah returned for the second time in order to plan a new group date — but instead, it ended up leading to Peter wanting Hannah to be a part of the season. Or, at least that’s what the producers wanted you to think. We actually do think that this wasn’t just a complete construction of production. Hannah acted as though she had legitimate feelings for Peter still, just as Peter was still having a hard time dealing with this as well.

Here’s the moral of this story — why in the world would you bring back Hannah for this? They were only together a short period of time ago and now, you expect that she’s going to be totally okay going up and telling everyone else the windmill story.

We know already that Hannah isn’t actually going to be joining this season of The Bachelor. After all, she was on Dancing with the Stars at the time of filming! As for whether or not anything could happen down the road, that’ll be dependent on if Peter chooses anyone at the end of the season and, of course, if they are still together.

What do you think about the network choosing to hype up Hannah so much, given what everyone knows about this season already? Be sure to share in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

