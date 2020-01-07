The Bachelor: Hannah Ann Sluss gets first impression rose







Who got the first impression rose on The Bachelor premiere? Then let’s go ahead and talk about Hannah Ann Sluss!

We can’t say that we’re surprised that she ended up getting the rose. For starters, she spent a good bit of time with him throughout the first episode. There was also the connection made via the painting and the kiss. It was also fairly unexpected that a model would do well on the show, given that this happens time and time again on this show.

Do we think that Hannah Ann is a contender to win the show? More than likely — while getting the first impression rose is no guarantee, it’s typically a good sign for at least the first few episodes.

From the get-go, one of the things that we are going to have here is one of the best groups of women we’ve seen in a while. There are a lot of big personalities here! Think in terms of Tammy, who is apparently a wrestler and a house-flipper, and then also someone in Madison who is a basketball player and lover of giant paper airplanes. There are a couple of people who are already have serious villain potential, but we have to wait for a while to see if that ends up being the case.

What we’re curious about with Hannah Ann is going to be this — will her dominating the first night turn her into a villain? There were a lot of people who thought that she went too far, but all’s fair in reality TV love and war. (There was at least one person who had a face-to-face confrontation with her on the subject.) We know that the target will be on her from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

