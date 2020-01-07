The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: The Hannah Brown blowback







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The Bachelor episode 2? Well, prepare yourselves for more romance, drama, comedy, and a whole lot of other good stuff.

At the end of tonight’s episode, though, we found ourselves facing a situation that was very similar in some ways to this past season of The Bachelorette. After all, it was mostly about Hannah Brown and whether or not she could join Peter Weber’s season. (She won’t.) There is a lot of chemistry there, though, and we’d understand being pretty worried if we were some of the women on his season.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelor in video form? Then remember to check out some of our thoughts below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So moving into episode 2, it feels pretty darn clear that we’re going to be seeing a good bit of this drama continue — but there will be some other stuff going down, as well. You’re just gonna have to wait a little while. The women are going to be rather upset about the idea of Hannah being around and there being some drama around her — you can see that she’d be vilified in a split-second if she decided to be on this season, which wasn’t going to happen since she was doing Dancing with the Stars at the same time. Still, maybe they don’t know any of this and they’re sort of just left to speculate and wonder about it.

If the rest of this season of The Bachelor is going to be like the end of the premiere, we have a feeling that we’re in for some MESS — a serious amount. It does actually seem as though there could be someone who quits over Hannah thinking about joining the season. This will probably all blow over soon, but it will be fun however long the ride lasts.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor!

What do you want to see on The Bachelor episode 2 when it airs?

Then be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







