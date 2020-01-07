Bull season 4 episode 12 return date: ‘Behind the Ivy’







Want to see the Bull season 4 episode 12 return date on CBS, plus a look at what could be coming up next? We’ll have a little more information on that within.

Trying to keep track of the show’s schedule this time of year can be difficult, mostly because the network does have that habit of putting on new episodes, going off the air, airing another episode, or going off again. Yet, that is precisely what is going on right now. CBS understandably wanted there to be a new episode at the start of the new year, but at the same time, they didn’t want to air one against the National Championship Game on January 13. That’s why, following the events of tonight’s episode, you will be waiting until January 20 to see what’s coming up.

Unfortunately, as of right now CBS has not revealed some huge abundance of details for what’s coming up next, though we do at least know this — per The Futon Critic, “Behind the Ivy” is the title for said installment. There are a lot of different interpretations for what that could mean.

So what is the schedule going to be beyond the events of tonight’s episode? Here is what we know for the time being — there is no new episode on January 13, we’ve got “Behind the Ivy,” and then all signs point to there being a repeat again on January 27. The reason for all of the starts and stops is because CBS wants to ensure that there are some more new episodes coming in February. You want to make sure you have a lot of big stuff to air in that month … though there will probably be a hiatus again after the fact.

At some point a little bit later in the spring, we’ll get a good sense one way or another as to if there is going to be a season 5. There’s no real hurry for CBS to figure things out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bull

What do you want to see on Bull season 4 episode 12?

What do you think the episode title could mean? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







