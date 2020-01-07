NCIS season 17 episode 12 spoilers: McGee’s personal decision







NCIS season 17 episode 12 will be on CBS a week from Tuesday, and it’s going to be memorable for so many reasons. For starters, it’s the first (insert sad tears here) following the Cote de Pablo – Ziva arc. Is it possible that we’ll get to see her down the road still? Maybe, but that’s not something we’re going to have any information on soon. The show must go on for now, and it’s going to be doing so with an installment called “Flight Plan.” A fighter pilot will be at the center of the show, but them beyond that, something a little more personal and emotional.

“Flight Plan” – The NCIS team investigates an F-18 crash and the subsequent disappearance of the pilot who operated the aircraft. Also, McGee reluctantly discusses a very personal decision with his teammates, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What’s going to happen for McGee? Hopefully, this isn’t one of those things that is going to lead to constant rumors that he is leaving — it’s so ambiguous that this could mean a lot of different things. This could be something very serious, but at the same time, it could also be rather silly. With McGee, it always runs the gamut and that is one of the things that makes this show so interesting. There are that aura of constant-unpredictability that allow for near-constant surprises. We’re just glad to get some more Sean Murray spotlights since he is such an essential part of the show and really, we haven’t gotten so much of him on an individual level as of late.

One other nice bit of good news is simply this: We don’t have to wait all too long for what’s coming up next after the Ziva arc!

