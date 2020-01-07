Manifest season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Grounded’ & Ben’s next move







Are you ready to dive into Manifest season 2 episode 2 already? Based on the way in which the episode tonight concluded, it feels fair to say that we are already. How can we not be after seemingly learning now that Vance is alive?

Moving into the rest of the season, we want to think that the one-time NSA Deputy Director could be an asset for Ben Stone and all of the Flight 828 passengers, but we’ve also been around the block enough to know that within this world, nothing can be counted on for sure. We don’t know what he’s been up to over the past couple of years or who he’s been working with, and some of that information could prove quite valuable.

What we can go ahead and tell you, though, is that Ben will move forward in his quest to help the passengers, and the Manifest season 2 episode 2 synopsis serves as all of the proof you need:

01/13/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben forms a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828, whose callings either uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one. As Saanvi strives to further her research into the Death Date, Grace makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy, and Olive meets a kindred spirit. Guest starring Garrett Wareing and Ellen Tamaki. TV-PG

What could be going on when it comes to Grace’s pregnancy? Well, it feels easy to think that this twist will involve the paternity of the baby, but that may not be the case. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is something a little bit deeper going on here — think in terms of another mystery. This show loves to keep you guessing, and if the baby is Ben’s, maybe there is some other consequence that comes with having a baby with a flight 828 passenger that hasn’t quite been revealed as of yet.

