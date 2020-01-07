





The Manifest season 2 premiere has come and gone on NBC, and delivered with it quite a big shock in the closing minutes.

While there are still mysteries aplenty (including why the passengers need to be protected and why Cal is so eager to have Michaela and Zeke around each other), the biggest surprise tonight seems fairly definitive: Vance is alive! Ben was taken close to the end of the episode, and in the closing minutes he found himself face-to-face with his former (and very much presumed dead) ally.

For those who need a quick refresher, the former NSA Deputy Director will killed off seemingly in the season 1 midseason finale, as he did his best to help free some captured passengers. He was in that way a hero, and he went from being somewhat ambivalent over Flight 828 to a valuable resource. Yet, he also knew that in helping said passengers, he was also very much putting his life on the line and there was no real way to ensure that he would survive. This was a perilous situation for him to be walking into, but it’s one that he somehow managed to make it through.

With Vance presumed dead, we do think it’s possible that he can help Ben in a different way than ever before — helping the passengers in more of an underground capacity. We also do come bearing questions as to whether or not he knows something more than other characters and has been working/researching during his time away. He could be a valuable resource, but if we were Ben, we would still be a little bit careful about making any sort of broad assumptions here. Vance has been away and who knows what he has been up to in that time?

As for other notable highlights from the premiere, we saw Grace hesitant to tell Danny about her pregnancy, while Saanvi struggled with both therapy and also some potential feelings that she has towards Ben. Meanwhile, Michaela tries to figure out the new visions that she has about Flight 828, but we don’t think that we are anywhere close to answers on that subject yet.

