Station 19 season 3 premiere spoilers: Grey’s Anatomy crossover details!







Are you ready for the big Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 crossover event? It’s going to arrive come Thursday, January 23, and the title here is “I Know This Bar.” The setting is, as expected, Joe’s Bar. That’s where the car crash happened and, after the fact, lives are in danger. There are some familiar faces stuck in that bar, whether it be people within their firehouse or some other doctors from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Time is of the essence, and what’s going to be exciting about this story is getting a chance to see events more from a Station 19 point of view. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a number of characters like Andy and Sullivan — now, we can get some good updates on their lives.

For a few more details now on the future, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 3 premiere synopsis below:

After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben and Pruitt, Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down.

While there could be a couple of subplots that weave their way through this episode (which airs at 8:00 p.m. Eastern), our primary point of interest is going to be seeing how they fold this show into Grey’s Anatomy. One of the goals for Station 19 needs to be to get more Grey’s fans on board to boost your ratings and ensure that there is another season on the air. This is going to be a challenging batch of episodes, and trying to resolve that challenge is a part of what makes the show so exciting.

While not every episode of Station 19 is going to be a crossover, we think that there are a few more coming over the season. It definitely does make sense for that to happen.

