The Bachelor spoilers: Is Peter Weber engaged? His cryptic answer







What does the future hold when it comes to Peter Weber on The Bachelor? Is it possible that he ends up engaged? It’s at least something that is fun to think about leading up to the start of a season, especially since there is such a thirst for happy endings out there.

Speaking in a new appearance on Good Morning America, Peter did actually do something that is not super-common among leads these days beforehand, as he at least made it clear the he is satisfied with the result of his season:

“I will say that I am happy. I’m very happy with where I’m at … I did not expect it to go the way it did. I never could have expected it to go that way, but I can say I’m happy.”

Of course, what “happy” means is definitely something that is up in the air at the moment. One of the biggest mysteries out there about this season already is what happens at the end of the season — the scuttlebutt is that there’s an unusual situation that happens, something that is different than any other season. We almost wonder if there was no final rose ceremony at the end and instead, we’re going to be seeing things play out in real-time until we get a little bit closer to the finale.

If nothing else, we’re sure that ABC is going to love having a final episode that is unspoiled, if they can keep it this way. It’s one of the few times that they’ve been able to genuinely have this in years. We don’t actually know, though, if it’s going to help total viewership — we say this mostly because of the fact that spoilers haven’t really hurt the show’s performance so far. It remains one of the most-popular series that airs throughout the TV season.

