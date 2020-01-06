Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Dennis Haysbert set to play God







You’ve waited a long time for it, and now it’s official — Lucifer season 5 is going to bring God to the proceedings. The character (a.k.a. Dad) has been mentioned aplenty throughout the series (and at one point voiced by Neil Gaiman), but has never actively appeared on-screen — at least until now.

According to a new report via Entertainment Weekly, former 24 star Dennis Haysbert is going to be appearing throughout the final season of the Netflix show as the all-powerful character, and we imagine that his presence will make this dysfunctional family perhaps even more so. We’ll see plenty of him alongside both Lucifer and Amenadiel, and we have imagine that his relationship with be a bit chummier with the latter. After all, D.B. Woodside’s character is not starting off the season on the throne of Hell.

In speaking to the aforementioned website, executive producer Joe Henderson confirms that Haysbert was the first person, and only person, that the role was offered to. He also credited Woodside in part for making it happen, as the two actors worked together previously on 24. Dennis had the following to say about their relationship:

Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie … I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.”

Is it possible that God will help Lucifer be able to get out of Hell and back to Los Angeles? That’s at least one of what is sure to be a number of different theories that come out. There are still a number of different questions worth asking and thinking about but, for now, why not just try to have a little bit of fun? At the moment, that’s what matters with a show like Lucifer — the characters, the story, and in the end, the enjoyment.

