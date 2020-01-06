Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais roasts Judi Dench, Leonardo DiCaprio







The 2020 Golden Globes had a lot of hype build around them from the get-go. Why? Go ahead and look at Ricky Gervais for that. The comedian is back once again as host, and we know that he has a history of making headlines with his remarks. He crosses lines and, in the end, is totally unafraid of what people think about him.

So what did he decide to do this time around? The presentation was the same as always, as he stood up there on stage with a drink in hand. He also proclaimed that this is the last time that he is hosting, which he has said on a number of different occasions already. Then, he made a joke about Felicity Huffman making her license plate and about how every big-name producer is terrified of Ronan Farrow. He also claimed that everyone at the show was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

Some of his jokes were a little bit tamer. Think, for example, some of the things that he said about Martin Scorsese’s height. (That is in contrast to what he said about Dame Judi Dench, whose joke was censored.)

In the end, we feel like the person who got it the worst was Leonardo DiCaprio over his penchant for dating older men. Still, the reception among the audience was pretty warm, especially since Gervais roasted a lot of them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to the Golden Globes

What do you think about Ricky Gervais’ opening at the 2020 Golden Globes?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Golden Globes.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







