Golden Globes 2020: Where is the In Memoriam segment?







Are you looking for the In Memoriam segment on the 2020 Golden Globes? If you’re looking for it, we understand it. Segments like these are important, since they allow viewers a chance to reflect on much of the past year in entertainment. We know that there are a lot of legends who are no longer with us this year, and a moment like this is merited.

Yet, this is not something that you should expect during the Globes tonight — mostly because this is not something that the awards show brings to the table. While we’ve seen them tribute people like Carrie Fisher before, who passed away shortly before the ceremony, they opt not to do a traditional In Memoriam segment. A part of this may be with redundancy in mind, given that some other awards shows including the Oscars, the Grammys, and the Emmys all do these segments already. They may not feel the need to walk on ground that’s already treaded on elsewhere.

While we don’t think viewers would mind having an In Memoriam segment at the Globes, we understand the desire for this show to look and feel a little bit different. This Globes tend to have a slightly different tone than a lot of other awards-shows out there. We wouldn’t call it necessarily light per se, since there are some serious moments. Yet, it is one that starts with what is at times a silly monologue. Given that Ricky Gervais is the host this time around, it’s probably going to be especially biting with him offering up some commentary on the past year in Hollywood and more.

Come back later tonight for coverage of some other events, including a list of winners and also a look at Ricky's opening monologue.

