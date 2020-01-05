Outlander notes: The latest Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe stories







Welcome to a weekend edition of Outlander notes! We’re less than a month and a half now from the new season premiering, and it’s exciting to see what the cast and crew are up to while they enjoy some of their break. (In addition to any other acting products they take on, everyone has a promotional campaign that they will be undergoing for the next batch of episodes.)

So what are Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe up to today? Here’s a quick little update on that, if you haven’t heard already…

Sam – Following an appearance at Wizard World yesterday in New Orleans, Sam managed to get a ticket to one of the biggest and best gigs in town today — the game between the New Orleans Saints and also the Minnesota Vikings. It didn’t go the Saints’ way in the end (we know people are going to be talking about that final no-call for a while), but Sam seemed to have a good time. Given how much he’s often working during the NFL season, it was probably a thrill for him to just be able to attend a game at all.

Check out a photo courtesy of Sam’s Instagram now below.

Caitriona – Meanwhile, in a new post on her own Instagram, Balfe sends some good luck in the direction of Ford v. Ferrari star Christian Bale at the Golden Globes tonight. She is one of many extraordinary people in the movie, which she was able to film while on hiatus from the Starz show. We’d love for her to have an opportunity to do something else great over the next few months. Filming for season 6, after all, is not going to commence filming until later in the spring at the earliest. There could be time for another project, depending of course on scheduling for the season 5 press tour.

Also, Caitriona wishes luck to her former Outlander co-star Tobias Menzies, who is now a part of The Crown. Tobias’ work on the series was nothing short of extraordinary, even if Black Jack Randall was some loathsome.

Remember that Outlander season 5 will be premiering on Starz when you get around to February 16.

