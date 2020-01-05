The Rookie season 2: Why isn’t it on ABC tonight? Schedule chatter







Tonight, ABC is going to be airing new episodes of some of their shows — with Shark Tank being among them.

So where in the world is The Rookie? Why in the world isn’t the network putting that show on the air? It’s a good question, but the folks over at the network clearly decided that they want to keep the show on the shelf tonight. (There is an episode of Shark Tank airing in the series’ standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern start time.)

The reason why ABC is keeping the Nathan Fillion series on the shelf for the time being has a thing or two to do with wanting to make sure that they don’t air an episode or two, only to force you into another hiatus later. Think about it this way — January 19 marks the ABC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the week after that is the Grammys, the week after that is the Super Bowl, and the week after that is the Oscars. These are four events that The Rookie does not want to deal with and with that in mind, the network is clearly recognizing that they are better off waiting. Because of this, there will be more consecutive episodes airing starting in February through the end of the season. There could still be little breaks here and there, as nothing is altogether confirmed.

As for what we’re expecting to see when The Rookie comes back, it feels pretty fair to say that at the center of everything will be, more than likely, a life-or-death situation for Lucy Chen. We think that there will be a chance she makes it through, but it’s probably not going to come easy.

When The Rookie does return, here is your customary reminder to watch the show live since, otherwise, you run the risk of there not being a season 3 on the air.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Rookie right now!

What do you want to see on The Rookie moving forward in season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







