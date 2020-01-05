Power season 6 episode 11: Is Ghost dead, cliffhanger resolved?







What happened to Ghost on Power season 6 episode 11? While he wasn’t the forefront of all of the story, he still had a role to play…

Not only that, but in the closing minutes of the installment tonight we got an answer to what we feel is a rather-valuable question — whether or not the character is living or dead. We’ve thought for a while that he would make it through the shooting, or at the very least go into a coma for a while.

Yet, during the installment “Still DRE” the title character saw via a news broadcast that Ghost was murdered — that’s a word that pretty much gives the game away and we have to think that this is it. There’s no coming back and Ghost is gone.

Or, is there still a way? It would take some sort of elaborate conspiracy for him to be out there, including the police working to ensure the perception is out there that he’s dead. That way, maybe they are able to comb through suspects in a different way. If they make it clear that he is still alive, then it’s possible that there could be more bloodshed, after all. Nobody is going to be spending any time trying to hunt down a dead man.

No matter Ghost’s fate one way or another, we know that the remainder of the final season is going to revolve around that quest for answers, and the desire to learn, one way or another, who is responsible for the shooting. Even if Ghost survived, would he really speak out about the killer? We have a hard time thinking so. There are a lot of various intricacies to think about, but for now, we gotta accept Ghost as being just that.

