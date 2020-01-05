Shark Tank preview: Zuum, SlumberPod, FlexScreen, & Fortress







On Sunday night, Shark Tank is returning from a winter hiatus with Fortress, FlexScreen, SlumberPod, and Zuum. These are four very-different products, but like with every other episode of the show, they’re coming into the Tank with the same goal: Trying to find a winning investment and a way to ensure that their business gets to the next level.

Of course, doing that is very much easier said than done. There’s risk with every single one of these, whether it be competition in a given category, market size, and risk factor. Not only of them are even at a point where they are taking in a lot of cash.

For a few more details now on what you can expect, we simply suggest that you check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

A mother-daughter duo from Atlanta, Georgia, introduce the Sharks to their baby product that makes baby-travel less stressful by helping them sleep more restful. An entrepreneur from Mount Pleasant, Utah, introduces his cold-weather clothing line that keeps you warm, even when wet. While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, hope their portable transportation device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit. Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches his genius innovation in window screens.

Now, check out the products themselves…

SlumberPod – This is a pod designed for parents to take on the go, with the primary purpose being making it so that babies are able to sleep in a way that is comfortable for them. It helps kids, but at the same time helps parents who are looking for a convenient option that doesn’t lead to them scrambling.

FlexScreen – What we are talking about here is a flexible window screen — a revolution that tries to upgrade traditional ones in just about every way. It allows them to be more durable and able to take on wear and tear. We foresee the main issue being convincing consumers to change from what they already have.

Fortress – The goal with this line of outdoor wear is rather simple: Developing clothing that can keep consumers warm even when they are cold and wet. There are plenty of other outerwear companies out there, so the idea here is going to be finding a way to set this apart from the pack. Emphasizing its effectiveness in cold weather could be the name of the game.

Zuum – Finally, we turn to a company that is about revolutionizing the way that transportation works. It’s lighter and more portable than almost anything else you could carry — it’s emphasis is on fun, singular travel that feels almost as a replacement for a skateboard. The challenge we imagine here is quite simple: Trying to find a way to break through. It’s also hard to convince people to spend money on something so different from anything they’ve used before.

