Shameless season 10 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Now Leaving Illinois’







Want to know what’s coming up on Shameless season 10 episode 10 on Showtime next week? Be prepared for an installment entitled “Now Leaving Illinois,” one that will give you relationship drama, big discoveries, and also some important changes that are coming up here and there.

We’re sure that, in the back of the writers’ minds, they are starting to think now about the finale and where they want to bring this story at the end of the day. Given that the finale is entitled “Gallavich!”, we come bearing even more questions. Something big is clearly going to happen to Ian and Mickey at the end of the season, but there are some more problems coming along the way. The two are in a rough patch at the moment and after seeing Mickey show an interest in dating, Ian’s going to try and do the same. Yet, knowing this show, we have a feeling that it’s going to lead to some rather-disastrous consequences.

Want to know a few more details now all about what’s coming? Then just be sure to check out the full Shameless season 10 episode 10 synopsis below:

An incident in the Tamietti family presents Lip and Tami with a new opportunity; Faye’s betrayal lands Frank in front of a judge; Mickey’s antics drive Ian to online dating; Carl makes an unexpected discovery at his new job.

Do we think that this episode is going to give you closure on anything? Probably not, but it will be interesting to see more of how Frank reacts to what he’s going through with Faye. This is a character who, for the better part of his life, has been able to just get away with stuff. He has some antics that, somehow, don’t come back to bite him. We feel like the writers are going to take a few risks here near the end of the season — after a decade on the air, why wouldn’t they? Why not try to mix things up a little bit?

