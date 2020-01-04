Hawaii Five-0, Magnum PI crossover pays off with big ratings







We can’t say that the following bit of news coming as any surprise at all, but it’s still exciting — the ratings are in for the Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover, and they are fantastic for CBS.

Let’s start with Hawaii Five-0, which managed to generate a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then more than eight million viewers. In terms of the demo, this is the best performance for the show since March, and it’s the best total-viewer performance since all the way back in season 8. This is for a show that was already doing well-enough in the ratings to deserve a season 11 — it’s just another step on the way there.

As for Magnum PI, it posted a 0.8 rating and then also 7.8 million viewers. This marks its strongest demo performance for February 2019, and when you think about its total viewership, you could make the argument its the most-impressive outing yet for the series. (Technically, there are two episodes with a larger total viewership, but one aired after the AFC Championship Game and the other was the series premiere.)

After looking at these ratings, we think you could say with confidence that big crossover events are something we’ll see more of. Executive producer Peter Lenkov noted as much to us in an interview beforehand, and quality-wise the crossover was fantastic. It was funny, meaningful, and just about everything that we hoped to see from a fan-service perspective. It threw a lot of great stuff at us and delivered from start to finish.

Elsewhere on the night, the ratings momentum carried over well to Blue Bloods, which had its best viewership since the start of the season with 7.7 million people checking in alongside a 0.7 rating in the demo. (Imagine what the ratings would be if Blue Bloods were to ever crossover with something, not that we ever imagine that happening.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information about Hawaii Five-0 and what is coming up next

What did you watch as a part of Friday’s television lineup?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and we’ll have more news on the subject soon. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







