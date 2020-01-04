Did Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover push Junior, Tani closer?







For most of the Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover on CBS Friday night, we were waiting for some big moments to happen. Sure, a part of it was seeing a mission tied to Daiyu Mei and what happened at the end of 2019. Another part of it was about securing the safety of Junior Reigns after he was kidnapped … and then also the romantic possibilities for the character and Tani.

At the end of the first hour, Higgins convinced Tani that if she has feelings for Junior, she should act on them and not spend her time being tentative. That’s why she asked him to get a drink … right before he was kidnapped, of course.

Luckily, within the Magnum PI episode we ended up seeing Junior rescued, and we very-much thought that moments later, the two characters were going to kiss. That didn’t happen, but we did see the two dancing together at Rick’s bar in the closing minutes. They were certainly rather chummy and the foundation is very much laid for the future.

In a way, we do understand the big romantic Tani/Junior moment not happening at the end of the crossover. Just think about it like this — do you want this long-awaited moment to come in a crossover? We’re thinking about this as more of a foundation to great stuff coming down the road. There is a Valentine’s Day episode of Hawaii Five-0 coming up! That feels like a great opportunity for something more.

As for some other romantic storylines, we do think the writers set up something for Rick and also Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0. (Quinn owning him in darts was pretty funny.) Finally, we’re sure that there are going to be interpretations aplenty to Magnum watching Higgins dance with TC at the end of the episode.

Regardless of what you felt about some of the romantic/pseudo-romantic moments in this episode, can we agree that this was an exceptional two-hour run? To us, it was everything that we wanted from the crossover and then some — fun, nostalgic, and then also meaningful. It packed a lot in and left the door open for more in the future.

