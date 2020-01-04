The Blacklist season 7: Where is the show on NBC this week?







If you’re wondering as to the whereabouts of The Blacklist season 7 at the moment, it makes a lot of sense. Most of CBS’ primetime programming is on the air tonight, so it would make a certain degree of sense for NBC to have something similar going on.

Unfortunately, that’s not exactly going to be the case. We’ve reported many times over that The Blacklist is not on the air tonight — to go along with that, it’s not going to be on for the next couple of months, either. Because of new drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector premiering on NBC this midseason, James Spader and company are going to be off the air until March.

Because of this, we’re also going to be stuck waiting for some times till for more details on The Blacklist, as well. There isn’t unfortunately a clear timetable, but if we have it our way, we’ll end up getting more info by mid-to-late March at the latest. We still have more than half to season to look forward to and with that in mind, there are reasons worth excitement. Katarina Rostova is still out there, even if Raymond Reddington doesn’t know it. Elizabeth Keen does, and that’s going to be the foundation for a lot of the exciting stuff that is coming.

Rest assured, there will be some more Blacklisters, some more danger, and big reveals. Beyond just that, we have questions aplenty all about whether or not there will be a season 8 after the fact. That’s probably not something that we’re going to have an answer on for some time, but for now it’s definitely still lingering around in the back of our head.

