Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover: Where is Danny (Scott Caan)?

We’ve already answered this question a number of different times when it comes to standard episodes of the CBS series — Scott Caan is a series regular still, but at the same time he doesn’t appear in every installment. He spends time during the season with his family in Los Angeles before coming back to Hawaii to shoot new episodes. It’s standard-operating procedure for him now, but it is still surprising that this would be one of the episodes that he’d miss. After all, the crossover is one of the biggest installments of the season!

If you’re bummed about the omission tonight, there’s not much we can do to make you feel any better. Sure, there would’ve been a lot of cooks in the kitchen if he was there, but would there have been a way to make things work?

The one bit of a silver lining that we can give you for now is that you won’t be deprived of Danny for too long on the series. After all, the character will be a part of the show again come next week! The writers will take advantage of Danny when they have him, and hopefully there will be some big stuff coming in the second part of the season. We know that he’s been gone for some stretches this season already.

Ultimately, the way that we think about the whole Danny Williams – Hawaii Five-0 issue is simply this: We’re happier to have a little bit of Danny than no Danny at all. Because of that, we’re in the camp of taking Danny whenever we can get him, since the current arrangement allows for him to be a part of the show.

Are you bummed that Danny is not a part of the Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover event? Be sure to share right now in the comments. (Photo: CBS.)

