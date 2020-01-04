Chicago Med interview: EPs on Will – Natalie conflict, April’s state of mind







Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time marks the Chicago Med season 5 winter premiere and through that, a chance to get some updates on on some of our favorite characters. Take, for example, what’s going on with Will and Natalie after her memory started to come back? Or, how April is going to move forward after kissing Dr. Marcel? That’s the sort of issue that feels like it will loom very large, especially with her relationship with Ethan.

Leading up to the big episode airing on Wednesday night, CarterMatt had a chance to speak to executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider about some of what lies ahead. We’ll be back with more from the two of them Wednesday after the story wraps up, so stay tuned!

CarterMatt – How are things going to be picking up for Will and Natalie in the winter premiere?

Diane Frolov – Over the break they’ve been getting more comfortable with each other, and Natalie wants them to have a more normal, collegial relationship. At the top of the episode, she proposes that they become friends.

Andrew Schneider – He’s glad to hear that, but what happens is that they get a patient, a drug addict, who they disagree about the treatment of. That leads to more problems.

After kissing Crockett at the end of this past episode, what’s on April’s mind now?

Schneider – Guilt.

Frolov – Trepidation. Trying to figure out how to deal with Ethan. She also feels this conflict within herself about her feelings.

Schneider – She can’t deny that she has feelings for him — she doesn’t want to, but there’s just something about him…

Is Crockett going to be pushing for more from April? In a lot of ways, he’s still somewhat enigmatic as a character. Where does he stand in all of this?

Schneider – His approach is really that she should let go of her feelings of guilt and move on with Ethan — he doesn’t want to spoil things, at least not yet.

Frolov – He would rather stay out of that.

Are we going to have more backstory for Crockett before too long?

Schneider – We’re going to dole that out pretty slowly. We kind of like the idea that he’s an outsider and a little mysterious. Eventually, we will.

Where are we picking up now with Dr. Charles? How is he going to move forward from what he’s gone through with CeCe, and can he find some happiness after a lot of hard times?

Frolov – He has a daughter who we’ve met before.

Schneider – One we met years ago — she was eight, and now she’s a pre-adolescent.

Frolov – This daughter is going to make him think about the questions that you’ve raised.

—

Be sure to check out the Chicago Med premiere on Wednesday night — much of what you see during that episode is going to dovetail into the rest of the season, especially when it comes to what transpires with both Will and also April. There is a lot to be excited about!

