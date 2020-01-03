Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Where the Truth Lies’







Next week, Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 is coming onto CBS, and there’s a lot to anticipate during “Where the Truth Lies.” What should you focus on here? Think in terms of the return of Lou Diamond Phillips, whose Luis Delgado is going to have an important role to play in Danny Reagan’s story once more. Let’s just say that Luis is going to be in a bargaining mood — there’s something that he wants, and he is going to be doing everything that he can to ensure that it happens.

Want to get a few more details on this story, plus all of the others across the board? Then view the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 synopsis right now:

“Where the Truth Lies” – Frank takes heat when a widow blames him for her husband’s recent suicide while on the job. Also, when Eddie has a gut feeling about a murder, she and Erin band together to solve the case, and a desperate Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) tells Danny and Baez that the only way he’ll testify against his former cartel is if they protect his sons, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Aside from the greatness of Delgado as a character/foil for Danny, we’re most excited about the opportunity to see Eddie and Erin working together to some extent. You’re getting two very strong-willed people together in order to do something that frankly, they often do not get a chance to do. That’s why we’re of the belief that this will be one for the ages, or at least one that leaves us curious as to if there will be some future interactions down the line.

